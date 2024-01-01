$21,595+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.4L Premium AWD
Location
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,399KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLB8JH070850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240735A
- Mileage 39,399 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT PREMIUM ALL WHEEL DR 2.4L 4 CYL ENG AUTOTRANS AIR COND POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/CD/XM SATELLITE RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEMCRUISE CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO ANDCRUISE CONTROLS ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING AND 5" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA FOG LIGHTS AND 17" ALLOY WHEELS PREMIUM PACKAGE INCLUES HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATSREAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS MANUAL REAR SIDE WINDOW SUN SHADESAND ADDITIONAL SAFETY FEATURES BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH REAR CROSSTRAFFIC ALERT AND LANE CHANGE ASSIST.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
