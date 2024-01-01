Menu
Account
Sign In
<table style=width: 281pt; border=0 width=375 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><colgroup><col style=width: 48pt; width=64 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1426; width: 29pt; width=39 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1353; width: 28pt; width=37 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1280; width: 26pt; width=35 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1572; width: 32pt; width=43 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2742; width: 56pt; width=75 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2998; width: 62pt; width=82 /> </colgroup><tbody><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; width: 281pt; colspan=7 width=375 height=11>2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT PREMIUM ALL WHEEL DR 2.4L 4 CYL ENG AUTO</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>TRANS AIR COND POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS ENTRY </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>AM/FM/CD/XM SATELLITE RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>CRUISE CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>CRUISE CONTROLS  ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>AND 5 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA</td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=5 height=11>FOG LIGHTS AND 17 ALLOY WHEELS</td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>PREMIUM PACKAGE INCLUES HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS MANUAL REAR SIDE WINDOW SUN SHADES</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>AND ADDITIONAL SAFETY FEATURES BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH REAR CROSS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=5 height=11>TRAFFIC ALERT AND LANE CHANGE ASSIST.</td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr></tbody></table>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

39,399 KM

Details Description Features

$21,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L Premium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L Premium AWD

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 1724425822
  2. 1724425822
  3. 1724425822
  4. 1724425795
  5. 1724425796
  6. 1724425794
  7. 1724425795
  8. 1724425796
  9. 1724425796
  10. 1724425796
  11. 1724425792
  12. 1724425793
  13. 1724425791
  14. 1724425793
  15. 1724425793
  16. 1724425793
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,399KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLB8JH070850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240735A
  • Mileage 39,399 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT PREMIUM ALL WHEEL DR 2.4L 4 CYL ENG AUTOTRANS AIR COND POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/CD/XM SATELLITE RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEMCRUISE CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO ANDCRUISE CONTROLS  ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING AND 5" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA FOG LIGHTS AND 17" ALLOY WHEELS  PREMIUM PACKAGE INCLUES HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATSREAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS MANUAL REAR SIDE WINDOW SUN SHADESAND ADDITIONAL SAFETY FEATURES BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH REAR CROSSTRAFFIC ALERT AND LANE CHANGE ASSIST.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package 57,807 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 75,416 KM $21,395 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 21,301 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,595

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport