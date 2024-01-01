Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

52,791 KM

$19,595

+ tax & licensing
FWD

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Used
52,791KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SM4HF9JU284926

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251010A
  • Mileage 52,791 KM

201 8 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL BASE FWD  3.3 L V-6 ENGINE 6 SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSIONPOWER WINDOWS POWER LOCK POWER MIRRORS  7 PASSENGER SEATINGHEATED FRONT SEATS STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLWITH BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM 6 SPEAKER AM/FM/XM SIRIUS SATELLITE RATID WITH 5.0 INCH DISPLAY18" ALUMINUM WHEELS    REARVIEW CAMERA AIR CONDITIONING  ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE ONLY VERY LOW 52,791 KMS COLOUR BLACK

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL