$19,595+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
FWD
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
FWD
Location
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,791KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SM4HF9JU284926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251010A
- Mileage 52,791 KM
Vehicle Description
201 8 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL BASE FWD 3.3 L V-6 ENGINE 6 SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSIONPOWER WINDOWS POWER LOCK POWER MIRRORS 7 PASSENGER SEATINGHEATED FRONT SEATS STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLWITH BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM 6 SPEAKER AM/FM/XM SIRIUS SATELLITE RATID WITH 5.0 INCH DISPLAY18" ALUMINUM WHEELS REARVIEW CAMERA AIR CONDITIONING ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE ONLY VERY LOW 52,791 KMS COLOUR BLACK
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
