2018 Hyundai Tucson
Premium 2.0L - Heated Seats
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Premium 2.0L - Heated Seats
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
120,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA40JU598661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Recent Arrival!
Fully inspected and reconditioned for years of driving enjoyment!, AWD. AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 164hp
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! O~o At North Bay Chrysler we pride ourselves on providing a personalized experience for each of our valued customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, knowledgeable sales and service staff, complete service and parts centre, and competitive pricing on all of our products. We look forward to seeing you soon. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above, but errors happen. We reserve the right to change or amend these offers. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed, may not match the exact vehicle displayed. All finance pricing listed is O.A.C (on approved credit). Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information and pricing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2018 Hyundai Tucson