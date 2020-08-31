+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Sunroof, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Tow Group! The 2018 Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay. When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 18,803 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk Leather Plus. Luxury meets off-road capability and attitude in this Cherokee Trailhawk Leather Plus. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, leather seats, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Tow Group. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX7JD548665 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
