Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Cherokee

18,803 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus - Sunroof

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,803KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5824360
  • Stock #: 20275A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7JD548665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Tow Group! The 2018 Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay. When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 18,803 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk Leather Plus. Luxury meets off-road capability and attitude in this Cherokee Trailhawk Leather Plus. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, leather seats, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Tow Group. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX7JD548665 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Trailer Tow Group
17 inch Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 52,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST - H...
 53,513 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 MERCEDES BENZ G...
 30,755 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory