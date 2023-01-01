Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Cherokee

71,469 KM

Details Description Features

$29,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,300

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4 - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4 - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Navigation

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 9570976
  2. 9570976
  3. 9570976
  4. 9570976
  5. 9570976
  6. 9570976
  7. 9570976
  8. 9570976
  9. 9570976
  10. 9570976
  11. 9570976
  12. 9570976
  13. 9570976
  14. 9570976
  15. 9570976
  16. 9570976
  17. 9570976
  18. 9570976
  19. 9570976
  20. 9570976
  21. 9570976
  22. 9570976
  23. 9570976
  24. 9570976
  25. 9570976
  26. 9570976
  27. 9570976
  28. 9570976
Contact Seller

$29,300

+ taxes & licensing

71,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570976
  • Stock #: 2334B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX8JD616486

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2334B
  • Mileage 71,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: 4X4, Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rearview Seats, Power Tailgate, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.
Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2017 Chevrolet Impal...
 166,283 KM
$20,390 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 71,469 KM
$29,300 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 79,759 KM
$29,257 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory