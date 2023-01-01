2018 Jeep Compass

$28,513 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 6 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10093005

10093005 Stock #: U7312

U7312 VIN: 3C4NJDDB7JT303562

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 108,680 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.