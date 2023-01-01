Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

112,518 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

North - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key

2018 Jeep Compass

North - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,518KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJCBB6JT227958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 194NCU
  • Mileage 112,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Recent Arrival!

Fully inspected and reconditioned for years of driving enjoyment!. FWD 6-Speed Aisin Automatic I4


Reviews:
* In addition to its size, stance, and proportions, the Compass has attracted many owners with its promise of superior all-weather and off-road capability. Solid on-road characteristics round out the package, and the tech inside is all fairly easy to use and learn. Source: autoTRADER.ca


All in price - No hidden fees or charges! O~o At North Bay Chrysler we pride ourselves on providing a personalized experience for each of our valued customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, knowledgeable sales and service staff, complete service and parts centre, and competitive pricing on all of our products.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJCBB6JT227958.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

