NAV. SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. FULLY LOADED LIMITED !!

2018 Jeep Compass

51,110 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited NAV. SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS.

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited NAV. SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS.

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Used
51,110KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCB5JT331166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220202
  • Mileage 51,110 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV. SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. FULLY LOADED LIMITED !!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

2018 Jeep Compass