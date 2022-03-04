Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

97,199 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland - Navigation - $251 B/W

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland - Navigation - $251 B/W

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8566268
  Stock #: 22692A
  VIN: 1C4RJFCTXJC256322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 97,199 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is High Altitude II. This Grand Cherokee High Altitude is up for any adventure. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, Uconnect with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and premium audio, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCTXJC256322.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $250.35 with $4000 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $9569 ). See dealer for details.

All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

