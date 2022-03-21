$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Bay Mitsubishi
705-495-6487
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5
102,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8809691
- Stock #: 22155B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 102,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Velvet Red Pearl
TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm
LIGHT FROST/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
