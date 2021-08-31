Menu
2018 Kia Forte

57,807 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX A/C. POWER GROUP. BLUETOOTH.

2018 Kia Forte

LX A/C. POWER GROUP. BLUETOOTH.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

57,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7776417
  • Stock #: 210936
  • VIN: 3KPFK4A77JE207047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210936
  • Mileage 57,807 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C. POWER GROUP. BLUETOOTH!! WOW !! AMAZING DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

