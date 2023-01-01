Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

47,935 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

EX SUNROOF. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. B/T.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

EX SUNROOF. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. B/T.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

  1. 9626407
  2. 9626407
  3. 9626407
  4. 9626407
  5. 9626407
  6. 9626407
  7. 9626407
  8. 9626407
  9. 9626407
  10. 9626407
  11. 9626407
  12. 9626407
  13. 9626407
  14. 9626407
  15. 9626407
  16. 9626407
  17. 9626407
  18. 9626407
  19. 9626407
  20. 9626407
  21. 9626407
  22. 9626407
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626407
  • Stock #: 230045
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A87JE272762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230045
  • Mileage 47,935 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. B/T. PWR GROUP. A/C. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2018 Kia Forte EX SU...
 47,935 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 105,619 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS L...
 43,880 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory