2018 Kia Forte

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 9 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9626407

9626407 Stock #: 230045

230045 VIN: 3KPFL4A87JE272762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 230045

Mileage 47,935 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.