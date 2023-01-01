$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay
2018 Kia Forte
2018 Kia Forte
EX SUNROOF. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. B/T.
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
47,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9626407
- Stock #: 230045
- VIN: 3KPFL4A87JE272762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 230045
- Mileage 47,935 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. B/T. PWR GROUP. A/C. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2