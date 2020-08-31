Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

77,100 KM

$20,823

+ tax & licensing
EX AWD

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

77,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5832198
  Stock #: 21017A
  VIN: KNDPNCACXJ7356247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,100 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Kia Sportage delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Machined-Finish Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Kia Sportage Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/55R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

