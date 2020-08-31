2018 Kia Sportage

+ taxes & licensing
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Kia Sportage delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Machined-Finish Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Kia Sportage Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/55R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
