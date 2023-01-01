$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
120,486KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10432908
- Stock #: 9542194
- VIN: JM3KFACM8J1438764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,486 KM
Vehicle Description
The crossover segment is crowded, but the 2018 Mazda CX-5 sets itself apart by offering great styling in an tremendous value. This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The midsize crossover segment is packed with options, however there is one SUV that sets itself apart with phenomenal styling, a well tuned chassis and more features than you know what do with. The CX-5 looks and feels far more expensive than what it is, thanks to Mazda's Kodo design language, which gives it design lines you'd expect from an expensive crossover. Inside, the cabin is filled in soft touch materials and is packed with high tech features. The hatch opens to plenty of cargo space for whatever you need to fill it with. This SUV has 120,486 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Upgrading to this CX-5 GS comes with a long list of convenient and luxury amenities, these include a power rear liftgate, heated front seats, a power driver seat, heated steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen and MAZDA CONNECT. You'll also receive smart city brake support, remote keyless entry with push button start, a rear view camerea, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, heated power side mirrors and advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear View Camera, Mazda Connect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Mazda Connect
Low Speed Brake Assist
