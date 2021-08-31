2018 Mazda CX-5

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 9 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7989528

7989528 Stock #: 211061

211061 VIN: JM3KFBDM6J0308198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 211061

Mileage 51,922 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.