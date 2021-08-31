Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

51,922 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
GT LEATHER, SUNROOF. NAV. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM!!

Location

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

51,922KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7989528
  • Stock #: 211061
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM6J0308198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 211061
  • Mileage 51,922 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, SUNROOF. NAV. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. DON'T MISS THIS !! GREAT BUY !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

