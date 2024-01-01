Menu
BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT WARNING. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

78,437 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT WARNING. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT WARNING. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY.

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,437KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1V72JM238630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,437 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT WARNING. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. BUY THIS CAR TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Mazda MAZDA3