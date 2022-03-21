Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

119,968 KM

$21,657

+ tax & licensing
$21,657

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT $500 FINANCE INCENTIVE - Bose Sound - Sunroof - Navigation

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT $500 FINANCE INCENTIVE - Bose Sound - Sunroof - Navigation

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$21,657

+ taxes & licensing

119,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8972593
  • Stock #: U7028A
  • VIN: 3MZBN1M34JM165565

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7028A
  • Mileage 119,968 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Dealer Serviced! Locally Owned! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, Navigation, Bose Sound, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Power Windows, Power Seat, A/C, Automatic Transmission, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, Push Start.
Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

