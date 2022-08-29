Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

42,223 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 9162046
  2. 9162046
  3. 9162046
  4. 9162046
  5. 9162046
  6. 9162046
  7. 9162046
  8. 9162046
  9. 9162046
  10. 9162046
  11. 9162046
  12. 9162046
  13. 9162046
  14. 9162046
  15. 9162046
  16. 9162046
  17. 9162046
  18. 9162046
  19. 9162046
  20. 9162046
  21. 9162046
Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

42,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9162046
  • Stock #: 220708
  • VIN: JM1BN1U72J1161114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220708
  • Mileage 42,223 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 73,915 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 50,505 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 73,960 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory