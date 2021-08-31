Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

45,198 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7866438
  Stock #: A1180
  VIN: JA4AT4AA9JZ618127

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A1180
  Mileage 45,198 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Premium fabric seat trim
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Wheels: 18 Alloy
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger's seat
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Active Stability Control (ASC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

