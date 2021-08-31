2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,570 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 1 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7679815

7679815 Stock #: 21181A

21181A VIN: JA4AZ2A38JZ600321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21181A

Mileage 28,176 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.