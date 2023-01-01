$24,995+ tax & licensing
866-385-7304
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL 19"ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. LEATHER INTERIOR. REVERSE CAMERA. SUNROOF. REMOTE START. DUAL A/C. NAVIGATION. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. LANE ASSIST. CRUISE.
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
$24,995
- Listing ID: 10452108
- Stock #: 230650
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR6JW262239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,084 KM
Vehicle Description
19" ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. LEATHER INTERIOR. REVERSE CAMERA. SUNROOF. REMOTE START. DUAL A/C. NAVIGATION. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. LANE ASSIST. CRUISE.
