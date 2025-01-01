Menu
2.5L SV FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2018 Nissan Rogue

85,746 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

2.5L SV FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

12683400

2018 Nissan Rogue

2.5L SV FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,746KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT8JC821693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250491
  • Mileage 85,746 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L SV FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

