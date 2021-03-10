Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

34,530 KM

Details Description Features

$22,798

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,798

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 6738653
  2. 6738653
Contact Seller

$22,798

+ taxes & licensing

34,530KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6738653
  • Stock #: 21300A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1JC702126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21300A
  • Mileage 34,530 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 34,530 Miles! This Nissan Rogue delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Nissan Rogue Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Rogue today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 52,035 KM
$11,437 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 26,924 KM
$25,374 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 78,500 KM
$28,841 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory