2018 Nissan Rogue

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 34,530 Miles! This Nissan Rogue delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Nissan Rogue Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Rogue today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2