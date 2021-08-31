Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

64,844 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL LEATHER, PANOROOF, NAV. HEATED SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL LEATHER, PANOROOF, NAV. HEATED SEATS!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 7711096
  2. 7711096
  3. 7711096
  4. 7711096
  5. 7711096
  6. 7711096
  7. 7711096
  8. 7711096
  9. 7711096
  10. 7711096
  11. 7711096
  12. 7711096
  13. 7711096
  14. 7711096
  15. 7711096
  16. 7711096
  17. 7711096
  18. 7711096
  19. 7711096
  20. 7711096
  21. 7711096
  22. 7711096
  23. 7711096
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7711096
  • Stock #: 210772
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7JC779924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,844 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, PANOROOF, NAV. HEATED SEATS, LOADED SL BEAUTY!! DONT MISS IT!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2017 Mazda CX-5 GT L...
 51,298 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Spo...
 1,446 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Smart fortwo el...
 20,901 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory