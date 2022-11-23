Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

47,325 KM

Details Description Features

$29,280

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,280

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD - 360 Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD - 360 Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 9370078
  2. 9370078
  3. 9370078
  4. 9370078
  5. 9370078
  6. 9370078
  7. 9370078
  8. 9370078
  9. 9370078
  10. 9370078
  11. 9370078
  12. 9370078
  13. 9370078
  14. 9370078
  15. 9370078
  16. 9370078
  17. 9370078
  18. 9370078
  19. 9370078
  20. 9370078
  21. 9370078
  22. 9370078
  23. 9370078
  24. 9370078
  25. 9370078
  26. 9370078
  27. 9370078
  28. 9370078
  29. 9370078
  30. 9370078
Contact Seller

$29,280

+ taxes & licensing

47,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9370078
  • Stock #: U7134
  • VIN: JN8AT2MVXJW326436

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Dealer Serviced! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, White Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, Navigation, Power Tailgate, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Windows, Power Seat, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, Push Start.
Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2010 Nissan Altima 2...
 87,176 KM
$5,300 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SL...
 47,325 KM
$29,280 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix A...
 185,719 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory