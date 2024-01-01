$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
92,604KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7APXJY228424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JY228424
- Mileage 92,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
2018 Nissan Sentra