2018 Nissan Versa

93,747 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR GROUP.

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243866
  • Stock #: 230430
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXJL364887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,747 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

