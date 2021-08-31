Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Versa

51,871 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 7722169
  2. 7722169
  3. 7722169
  4. 7722169
  5. 7722169
  6. 7722169
  7. 7722169
  8. 7722169
  9. 7722169
  10. 7722169
  11. 7722169
  12. 7722169
  13. 7722169
  14. 7722169
  15. 7722169
  16. 7722169
  17. 7722169
  18. 7722169
  19. 7722169
  20. 7722169
  21. 7722169
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

51,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7722169
  • Stock #: 210374
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP3JL365461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210374
  • Mileage 51,871 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2018 Nissan Versa No...
 51,871 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 57,821 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SL...
 64,844 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory