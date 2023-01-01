Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

83,003 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. PWR GROUP.

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

83,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9585340
  Stock #: 230007
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP8JL370266

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 83,003 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. PWR GROUP. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

