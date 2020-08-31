+ taxes & licensing
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
SXT Appearance Group, Rear view Camera, Uconnect, Fog Lamps, LED Bed Lighting! Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 30,141 kms. It's blue streak pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sxt Appearance Group, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Fog Lamps, Led Bed Lighting. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT6JS337521 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
