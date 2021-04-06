Menu
2018 RAM 1500

32,057 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Express - $220 B/W - Low Mileage

2018 RAM 1500

Express - $220 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6977396
  • Stock #: 21193A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG8JS288888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21193A
  • Mileage 32,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Express Value Package, Rear view Camera, Blackout Package, Spray In Bedliner, Trailer Hitch! Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 2018 1500 proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has just 32,057 kms. It's red pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Express is a hard-working truck and a great value. It comes standard with stainless steel exhaust, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, an AM/FM radio with a USB port and an audio aux jack, air conditioning, a front armrest with three cup holders, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow package with trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Express Value Package, Rear View Camera, Blackout Package, Spray In Bedliner, Trailer Hitch, Led Bed Lighting. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FG8JS288888 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $219.05 with $3500 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $8373 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Trailer Hitch
Rear View Camera
Spray in Bedliner
LED BED LIGHTING
Express Value Package
Blackout Package

