21292A VIN: 3C6RR7KT2JG167493

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 42,895 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Door Locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Steel spare wheel Seating Rear Folding Seat Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Fixed rear window Black door handles Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Heated Exterior Mirrors Vinyl rear seat ABS and Driveline Traction Control Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Black rear step bumper Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17 x 7 Lightweight Steel Remote USB Charging Port Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Wheel Centre Hub Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

