2018 RAM 1500

42,895 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

42,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7256834
  • Stock #: 21292A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2JG167493

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Vinyl rear seat
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17 x 7 Lightweight Steel
Remote USB Charging Port
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Wheel Centre Hub
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

