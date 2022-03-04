Menu
2018 RAM 1500

112,214 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

ST - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps

Location

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

112,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8658964
  • Stock #: 79471A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2JG151911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Sway Control!

Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 112,214 kms. It's blue streak pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Express is a hard-working truck and a great value. It comes standard with stainless steel exhaust, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, an AM/FM radio with a USB port and an audio aux jack, air conditioning, a front armrest with three cup holders, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow package with trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Sway Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT2JG151911.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Block Heater
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

