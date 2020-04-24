Menu
2018 RAM 2500

Longhorn - Registered Demo-

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 2500

Longhorn - Registered Demo-

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Sale Price

$82,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4927224
  • Stock #: 184628
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL0JG332402
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Canyon Brown/Lt. Frost Beige
Fuel Type
Diesel

Sunroof, Premium Leather Bucket Seats, Keyless Go, Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension, Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group! Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 2500 gets the job done. This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This brilliant black crystal pearl sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our 2500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, spray-in bedliner, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Leather Bucket Seats, Keyless Go, Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension, Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group, Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors, Top Mounted Cargo View Camera. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it. To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.ramtruck.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/2500.pdf . View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5GL0JG332402 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm We've discounted this vehicle $6977. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $480.15 with $0 down for 96 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $14426 ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
  • Dual Power Seats
  • 2ND Row Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • cruise
  • tilt
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • air
  • rear air
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Voice Activation
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Next Generation Engine Controller
Suspension
  • HD suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Keyless GO
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • BACK UP SENSORS
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Spray in Bedliner
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • Hemi Badge
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Keyless Start
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Voice recorder
  • Firestone Brand Tires
  • Front Cupholder
  • Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Dashboard Storage
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Premium Leather Bucket Seats
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Driver's Power Seat
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Premium Shock Absorbers
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • GVWR: 4082 kgs (9000 lbs)
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Instrument Panel Bin
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
  • Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
  • FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
  • Streaming Audio
  • Coloured Fender Flares
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
  • Audio and Pedals
  • ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
  • AM / FM / CD Player
  • Trailer Tow Brake Controller
  • Sirius XM Satellite Ready
  • High-Back Seats
  • Vented/Cooled Seats
  • Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Bright Exterior Mirrors
  • Wheel Centre Hub
  • Front And Rear Vented Discs
  • Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 117.3 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto leveling rear air suspension
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP
  • Passenger Seat
  • SiriusXM Guardian Emergency Sos
  • Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display
  • Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
  • Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Top Mounted Cargo View Camera
  • 2110# Maximum Payload
  • Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
  • 11.50 Single Wheel Rear Axle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

