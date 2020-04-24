2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Sunroof, Limited Leather Bucket Seats, Off Road Package, Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors, Top Mounted Cargo View Camera! This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram 2500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This brilliant black crystal pearl sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle's price also includes $22899 in additional equipment, specifically: led lighting upgrade, rough country light bar, vent visors, tailgate helpers, tire/rim upgrade,suspension leveling kit, truck cap, power running boards, heritage cargo slide . Our 2500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, spray-in bedliner, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Limited Leather Bucket Seats, Off Road Package, Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors, Top Mounted Cargo View Camera. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 17362 kms. To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.ramtruck.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/2500.pdf . View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5GL0JG287946 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm We've discounted this vehicle $4801. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $609.40 with $0 down for 96 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $18310 ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
