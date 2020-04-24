Menu
2018 RAM 2500

Longhorn - Registered Demo

2018 RAM 2500

Longhorn - Registered Demo

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Sale Price

$80,902

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,362KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4927227
  • Stock #: 184645
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL0JG287946
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel

Sunroof, Limited Leather Bucket Seats, Off Road Package, Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors, Top Mounted Cargo View Camera! This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram 2500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This brilliant black crystal pearl sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle's price also includes $22899 in additional equipment, specifically: led lighting upgrade, rough country light bar, vent visors, tailgate helpers, tire/rim upgrade,suspension leveling kit, truck cap, power running boards, heritage cargo slide . Our 2500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, spray-in bedliner, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Limited Leather Bucket Seats, Off Road Package, Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors, Top Mounted Cargo View Camera. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 17362 kms. To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.ramtruck.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/2500.pdf . View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5GL0JG287946 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm We've discounted this vehicle $4801. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $609.40 with $0 down for 96 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $18310 ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
  • 2ND Row Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Powertrain
  • Next Generation Engine Controller
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • HD suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Step Bumper
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • Hemi Badge
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Genuine wood door panel insert
  • Voice recorder
  • Firestone Brand Tires
  • Front Cupholder
  • Off Road Package
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Dashboard Storage
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Premium Shock Absorbers
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • GVWR: 4082 kgs (9000 lbs)
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Instrument Panel Bin
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
  • Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
  • FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
  • Streaming Audio
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
  • Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
  • Audio and Pedals
  • ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
  • 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks
  • Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
  • High-Back Seats
  • Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Bright Exterior Mirrors
  • Wheel Centre Hub
  • Front And Rear Vented Discs
  • Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 117.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP
  • Passenger Seat
  • SiriusXM Guardian Emergency Sos
  • Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display
  • Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
  • Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Top Mounted Cargo View Camera
  • Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 2110# Maximum Payload
  • RamBox Cargo Management System -inc: Locking Tailgate
  • 11.50 Single Wheel Rear Axle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

