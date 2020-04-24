Menu
2018 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $439 B/W

2018 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $439 B/W

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Sale Price

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,605KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4927245
  • Stock #: 79335A
  • VIN: 3C63R3JL8JG115799
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Doors
4-door

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package! Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this 2018 Ram 3500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2018 Ram 3500 is for sale today in North Bay. This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 57,605 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim adds some extra class to this heavy-duty Ram. Features include leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, chrome exterior trim, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3JL8JG115799 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $438.14 with $7000 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $16747 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
  • Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage
  • Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-colour fender flares
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Voice recorder
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Storage Tray
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • Dashboard Storage
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Systems Monitor
  • Instrument Panel Bin
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
  • SiriusXM
  • Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
  • Streaming Audio
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
  • High-Back Seats
  • Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
  • Wheel Centre Hub
  • Front And Rear Vented Discs
  • Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 8.4 Touchscreen
  • Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
  • Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP
  • Passenger Seat
  • 121.1 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 5125 kgs (11300 lbs)
  • 1946kg Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

