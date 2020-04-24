2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package! Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this 2018 Ram 3500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2018 Ram 3500 is for sale today in North Bay. This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 57,605 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim adds some extra class to this heavy-duty Ram. Features include leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, chrome exterior trim, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3JL8JG115799 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $438.14 with $7000 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $16747 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
