$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2018 RAM 3500
2018 RAM 3500
SLT - SiriusXM - Power Doors
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9309247
- Stock #: 79502A
- VIN: 3C63RRHL7JG304940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 79502A
- Mileage 30,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
To get the job done right the first time, all you need is this 2018 Ram 3500HD. This 2018 Ram 3500 is for sale today in North Bay.
This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 30,252 kms. It's bright silver metallic clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3500's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim adds some nice features to this Ram while remaining a great value. It comes with air conditioning, power doors with remote keyless entry, cloth seats, an overhead console, SiriusXM, an audio aux jack, a USB port, chrome grille and bumpers, automatic headlights, electronic stability control with hill start assist, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, all-speed traction control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRHL7JG304940.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8