$22,026+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i CVT - Heated Seats
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i CVT - Heated Seats
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$22,026
+ taxes & licensing
67,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2SJEBC6JH567960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5090166
- Mileage 67,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, STARLINK!
With the safety to be able to protect you and your family, along with passenger-ready versatility, your adventures can be shared with the ones you love. This 2018 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This Subaru Forester is well-prepared to keep up with your life, from planned vacations to spontaneous hiking trips. The wide cargo area can accommodate four large suitcases and even the bulkiest of adventure gear. This Subaru Forester boasts an unbeatable combination of all-road and all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment. This low mileage SUV has just 67,000 kms. It's crystal black silica in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forester's trim level is 2.5i CVT. This Forester comes with a 6.2 inch infotainment system with built in touchscreen, smartphone integration and STARLINK apps and services. You'll also receive a rear view camera and heated front seats for added convenience, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, SiriusXM, cruise control and power windows plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Starlink, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
With the safety to be able to protect you and your family, along with passenger-ready versatility, your adventures can be shared with the ones you love. This 2018 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This Subaru Forester is well-prepared to keep up with your life, from planned vacations to spontaneous hiking trips. The wide cargo area can accommodate four large suitcases and even the bulkiest of adventure gear. This Subaru Forester boasts an unbeatable combination of all-road and all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment. This low mileage SUV has just 67,000 kms. It's crystal black silica in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forester's trim level is 2.5i CVT. This Forester comes with a 6.2 inch infotainment system with built in touchscreen, smartphone integration and STARLINK apps and services. You'll also receive a rear view camera and heated front seats for added convenience, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, SiriusXM, cruise control and power windows plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Starlink, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
STARLINK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Subaru of North Bay
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i CVT - Heated Seats 67,000 KM $22,026 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 159,343 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX Raiu Edition - Sunroof - Heated Seats 43,500 KM $28,963 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Subaru of North Bay
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Call Dealer
888-513-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,026
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2018 Subaru Forester