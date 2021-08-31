+ taxes & licensing
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17648 kilometers below market average! Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Gray 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * The Forester is highly rated by owners who valued the possibility of driving a manual-equipped AWD crossover. Overall performance, mileage, comfort, and capability are appreciated. Many report numerous easy-to-use interfaces, plenty of space, a flexible cargo hold, and a confidence-inspiring dynamic in various conditions in all seasons. Most owners say Forester feels safe, solid, and sturdy in all situations. Great outward visibility helps round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Gold Fleet Subaru has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find many 2020-2022 Subaru models as well as a wide selection of used vehicles of all makes and models.
