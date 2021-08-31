Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

73,786 KM

Details

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Gold Fleet Subaru

888-513-5338

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

2018 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

Location

Gold Fleet Subaru

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

73,786KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8020569
  • Stock #: 9131107
  • VIN: JF2SJEDC0JH460075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17648 kilometers below market average! Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Gray 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * The Forester is highly rated by owners who valued the possibility of driving a manual-equipped AWD crossover. Overall performance, mileage, comfort, and capability are appreciated. Many report numerous easy-to-use interfaces, plenty of space, a flexible cargo hold, and a confidence-inspiring dynamic in various conditions in all seasons. Most owners say Forester feels safe, solid, and sturdy in all situations. Great outward visibility helps round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Gold Fleet Subaru has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find many 2020-2022 Subaru models as well as a wide selection of used vehicles of all makes and models.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gold Fleet Subaru

Gold Fleet Subaru

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

