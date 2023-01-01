Menu
2018 Subaru Legacy

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,437

+ tax & licensing
$26,437

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg

2018 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$26,437

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10264512
  • Stock #: 23508A
  • VIN: 4S3BNFN62J3038341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23508A
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. This Subaru Legacy boasts a Regular Unleaded H-6 3.6 L/222 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 High-Relief Design -inc: Aluminum alloy and black machined finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Subaru Legacy Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission, lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and manual transmission modes, transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: P225/50R18 95H, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

