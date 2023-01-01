$26,437+ tax & licensing
705-474-9991
2018 Subaru Legacy
3.6R Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$26,437
- Listing ID: 10264512
- Stock #: 23508A
- VIN: 4S3BNFN62J3038341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. This Subaru Legacy boasts a Regular Unleaded H-6 3.6 L/222 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 High-Relief Design -inc: Aluminum alloy and black machined finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Subaru Legacy Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission, lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and manual transmission modes, transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: P225/50R18 95H, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
