2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Cruise Control! The 2018 Outback is very roomy, functional, and appeals to the practical-minded buyer. This 2018 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in North Bay. More than just a wagon, the 2018 Subaru Outback is an intriguing alternative to a traditional midsized SUV. It has more cargo space than most larger competitors and less thirst for fuel. Functionally, it does everything most midsized SUVs can do and more. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Outback's trim level is 2.5i. This Outback comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with built in touchscreen, smartphone integration and STARLINKÃ¢Â¢ apps and services. You'll also receive a rear view camera and heated front seats for added convenience, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, cruise control and power windows plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Cruise Control. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.74 with $2600 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $6220 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
