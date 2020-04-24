2018 Subaru Outback

Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Remote Keyless Entry

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Heated Seats Exterior Roof Rack

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Brake Assist

Hill Descent Control

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input

Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration

Additional Features Paddle Shifters

Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Lock-Up Torque Converter

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Transmission shift lock

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

4.111 Axle Ratio

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Selective service internet access

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Speed Compensated Volume Control

Instrument Panel Covered Bin

Black Bodyside Cladding

Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

70 L Fuel Tank

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Metal-Look Door Panel Insert

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Delay Off Interior Lighting

Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Front And Rear Vented Discs

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Passenger Seat

Wheels: 17 x 7 5-Spoke Design Steel -inc: wheel covers

Tires: P225/65R17 102H Bridgestone

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed

electronic throttle control and active valve control system

GVWR: 2130 kgs (4695 lbs)

Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support

4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings

Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.5-inch high-resolution touch-screen display

STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality

USB port/iPod control

steering wheel-integrated controls

4-speaker system and dual rear USB slots

Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission

manual mode

X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

