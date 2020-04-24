Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i - Heated Seats - $163 B/W

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4927269
  • Stock #: 79362A
  • VIN: 4S4BSDAC9J3225788
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Cruise Control! The 2018 Outback is very roomy, functional, and appeals to the practical-minded buyer. This 2018 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in North Bay. More than just a wagon, the 2018 Subaru Outback is an intriguing alternative to a traditional midsized SUV. It has more cargo space than most larger competitors and less thirst for fuel. Functionally, it does everything most midsized SUVs can do and more. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Outback's trim level is 2.5i. This Outback comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with built in touchscreen, smartphone integration and STARLINKÃ¢Â¢ apps and services. You'll also receive a rear view camera and heated front seats for added convenience, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, cruise control and power windows plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Cruise Control. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.74 with $2600 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $6220 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Window grid antenna
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Paddle Shifters
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Lock-Up Torque Converter
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Transmission shift lock
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • 4.111 Axle Ratio
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Selective service internet access
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
  • Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan
  • Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
  • Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Delay Off Interior Lighting
  • Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Voice Activation and Radio Data System
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • 490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Front And Rear Vented Discs
  • Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Passenger Seat
  • Wheels: 17 x 7 5-Spoke Design Steel -inc: wheel covers
  • Tires: P225/65R17 102H Bridgestone
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed
  • electronic throttle control and active valve control system
  • GVWR: 2130 kgs (4695 lbs)
  • Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support
  • 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.5-inch high-resolution touch-screen display
  • STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
  • USB port/iPod control
  • steering wheel-integrated controls
  • 4-speaker system and dual rear USB slots
  • Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission
  • manual mode
  • X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

