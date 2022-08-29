Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Outback

42,395 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

Touring

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9143155
  • Stock #: MUP547

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # MUP547
  • Mileage 42,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i TouringReviews:* Owners tend to rate this generation Outback highly on all aspects of winter-driving confidence, space, car-like driving dynamics, and solid ride and handling characteristics. Many report a powerful heater that warms the cabin quickly. The AWD system is seamless and requires no driver attention to operate, and many owners took confidence from Outbacks high safety scores, too. Easy entry and exit were also noted. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V Lineartronic CVT AWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi

2018 Subaru Outback ...
 42,395 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 226,035 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage LX
 37,686 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

Call Dealer

705-495-XXXX

(click to show)

705-495-6487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory