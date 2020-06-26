+ taxes & licensing
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package! All hopped up with a hood scoop, flared fenders, and a hot-rod engine under the hood, the WRX is an Impreza on steroids, according to Car and Driver. This 2018 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in North Bay. A performance sedan for the true enthusiast. The Subaru WRX is the latest in a long line of legendary road cars with serious race credentials. This performance car feature refined styling that still manages to deliver a menacing message. Inside, the theme continues with a driver-oriented cockpit that includes a wide range of desirable features that bring added comfort and convenience to your everyday driving experience. This sedan has 57,042 kms. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our WRX's trim level is Sport-Tech. The perfect combination of luxury and convenience in the Subaru WRX Sport-Tech is evidenced with features such as leather seating, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped gear shift, 18-inch Enkei aluminum wheels, and aluminum alloy sport pedals showcase the style of this model. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Harman Kardon premium 9-speaker audio system, a power sunroof, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
