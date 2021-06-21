Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

29,981 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,981KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7458824
  Stock #: 210457
  VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR056940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,981 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

