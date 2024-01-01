Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. Only 39,000 Miles! Window Grid Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Toyota CAMRY Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access.* This Toyota CAMRY is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Family Sedans, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2018 Toyota Camry

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,896

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10972292
  2. 10972292
  3. 10972292
  4. 10972292
  5. 10972292
  6. 10972292
  7. 10972292
  8. 10972292
  9. 10972292
  10. 10972292
  11. 10972292
  12. 10972292
  13. 10972292
  14. 10972292
  15. 10972292
  16. 10972292
  17. 10972292
  18. 10972292
  19. 10972292
  20. 10972292
  21. 10972292
  22. 10972292
  23. 10972292
  24. 10972292
Contact Seller

$27,896

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,000KM
Used
VIN 4T1B11HK6JU078158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24109A
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. Only 39,000 Miles! Window Grid Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Toyota CAMRY Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access.* This Toyota CAMRY is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Family Sedans, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD 109,100 KM $38,947 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Toyota Camry 39,000 KM $27,896 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium FWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium FWD 0 KM $26,384 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,896

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry