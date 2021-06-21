Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

31,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,622

+ tax & licensing
iM CVT

iM CVT

Location

31,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7418648
  • Stock #: UP3009
  • VIN: JTNKARJE6JJ560455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP3009
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 31,000 Miles! This Toyota Corolla iM boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Corolla iM Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, Toyota Safety Sense C, Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

