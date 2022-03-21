2018 Toyota Corolla

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 7 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour AQUA

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 78,706 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Security Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

