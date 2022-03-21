Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,796

+ tax & licensing
$38,796

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE

Location

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$38,796

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8706344
  • Stock #: 22375A
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH3JS830921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 22375A
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Family Cars. This Toyota Highlander boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Toyota Highlander Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

