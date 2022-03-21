$44,379+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
AWD limited
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$44,379
- Listing ID: 8728613
- Stock #: 22389A
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH8JS833729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 65,560 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Family Cars. This Toyota Highlander delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 Dark Chrome Clad Alloy, Valet Function.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy Highlander today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
