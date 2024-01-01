$16,347+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime Auto
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime Auto
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$16,347
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 96,435 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Toyota Prius Prime delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 15 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks -inc: full wheel covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Toyota Prius Prime Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P195/65R15 All Season, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* This Toyota Prius Prime is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991