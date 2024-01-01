Menu
2018 Toyota Prius

96,435 KM

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

Used
96,435KM
VIN JTDKARFP9J3071812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 96,435 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Toyota Prius Prime delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 15 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks -inc: full wheel covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Toyota Prius Prime Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P195/65R15 All Season, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* This Toyota Prius Prime is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
